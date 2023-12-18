Jobs, capital for businesses: Benefits family offices can bring to the economy

SINGAPORE – Family offices have made a positive contribution to Singapore’s economy that should not be ignored simply because of a few rogue players, said industry experts, addressing the negative publicity linked to them recently.

Ms Gillian Tan, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) assistant managing director (development and international), said: “Single family offices (SFOs) are part of the wealth management ecosystem; they manage the wealth of a single high net-worth family. A thriving SFO sector can provide job opportunities for our people, providing potential patient capital for our businesses and uplifting society overall.”