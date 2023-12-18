Jobs, capital for businesses: Benefits family offices can bring to the economy

The family office sector is said to not only contribute to the growth of the financial industry but also benefited the supporting advisory industry and the philanthropy sector. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Family offices have made a positive contribution to Singapore’s economy that should not be ignored simply because of a few rogue players, said industry experts, addressing the negative publicity linked to them recently.

Ms Gillian Tan, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) assistant managing director (development and international), said: “Single family offices (SFOs) are part of the wealth management ecosystem; they manage the wealth of a single high net-worth family. A thriving SFO sector can provide job opportunities for our people, providing potential patient capital for our businesses and uplifting society overall.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top