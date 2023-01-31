Job take-up rate in Singapore surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, 2023 outlook cautious

SINGAPORE – The job market ended on a high note in 2022, with a record 231,700 more workers employed – surpassing pre-pandemic 2019 numbers by 3 per cent.

Jobless rates held steady and layoffs stayed low despite an increase in job cuts at the end of the year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its advance labour market report for 2022, released Tuesday.

“For the whole of 2022, the labour market improved significantly compared with 2021,“ MOM added.

Most of the new hires in 2022 were foreign construction workers, although more local workers were also employed, albeit at a slower pace compared with 2021.

Unemployment slid to 2.1 per cent in 2022 from 2.7 per cent in 2021. The rate is just a hairline higher than the 1.9 per cent seen before the pandemic in 2019.

Redundancies totalled 6,450 in 2022. This compares with 8,020 redundancies in 2021, 10,690 in 2091, and 10,730 in 2018.

Ms Betul Genc, Singapore country manager at human resource consultancy firm Adecco said the 2022 showing is not unexpected.

“In 2022, more employers were willing to offer salary raises to attract talent amid Singapore’s economic recovery, which was halted for the last two years due to the pandemic.

“This has resulted in an exponential growth in employment rates for jobseekers, with more than two job positions available for every unemployed person,” she added.

On a quarterly basis, the last three months of the year turned in a fifth consecutive quarter of growth with 47,400 new jobs added to the local workforce, according to the advance estimates.

Unemployment remained below 2019 levels, ending at 2 per cent in December. This was helped in part by a pickup of local hires by stores and restaurants to cope with the festive season.

About 3,000 workers were retrenched during the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, compared with the 800 to 1,300 retrenchments recorded during the previous three quarters, the report showed. In 2019, quarterly layoffs ranged from 2,320 to 3,230.

The electronics, information technology and wholesale trade sectors laid off the most workers.

Business reorganisations or restructuring was the top reason. Retrenchments in other sectors were stable.

The ministry says it is monitoring hiring conditions this year.

Based on its survey of companies, hiring sentiments remain positive in the coming months.

However, “the projected slowdown in economic growth in 2023 would likely ease the momentum of labour market improvements. With the recent uptick in retrenchments, unemployment rates could also trend higher,” the ministry cautioned.

Of the firms surveyed in December, 64.6 per cent said they plan to hire in the next three months, and 25.3 per cent said they plan to give pay raises. Both numbers were lower than September’s.

Ms Genc said employers are using flexible work arrangements, attractive offices with collaborative spaces and development opportunities to attract and keep workers, but agreed that pay rises and hiring could taper off.

She advised: “Candidates are encouraged to be flexible in expectations amid these shifts in the workforce, workday and workplace. Be open to opportunities regardless of temporary, contract or permanent roles, as it helps with gaining new skills and experience.”