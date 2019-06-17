Job redesign guide launched to help firms be more inclusive

SINGAPORE - A job redesign guide has been published to help firms adapt their workplaces for people with special needs.

The guide was launched on Monday (June 17) at Foreword Coffee, a speciality coffee company and social enterprise that hires 14 people with disabilities ranging from autism to hearing impairment and physical disabilities. The company has 18 staff in total.

Foreword Coffee director Nadi Chan said: "It goes beyond a job. We are also improving and enriching their lives beyond the workplace, like their social skills and motor skills, for instance."

Job redesigning involves reviewing work responsibilities and environments, simplifying processes and developing solutions that can improve an employee's performance and safety.

Some examples include job carving, where specific tasks are created for the individual, job sharing for people working part time and labelling work desks with colour coding for staff to easily recall processes.

The guide, which was developed by SG Enable in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower, recommends employers to first determine if redesign is necessary.

Then a firm has to identify areas for redesign depending on the needs the employee has, such as physical disabilities, limited vision or hearing, intellectual disabilities or difficulty adapting to changes.

Foreword Coffee employees with special needs are assigned to one station at any one time so they learn a specific process instead of all at one go.

Cafe operations are organised into four stations - the cashier and the side-bar, espresso and milk stations. Specific job tasks are carved out for the employees at each spot according to difficulty level.

The company also experimented with a cup holder with a suction at the bottom so employees with weak hands can get a steady grip.

Related Story Work together to help disabled people find jobs

Coffee terms on the menu are simplified, using the word "black" instead of "Americano", for instance.

The company procured equipment such as a "puq press" and auto milk frother to help those with weak muscles.

There are grants and other kinds of support for employers to hire those with special needs, such as the Open Door Programme, which is a government-funded initiative by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and Workforce Singapore.