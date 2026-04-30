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JLL retrenches some Singapore staff following restructuring

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JLL Singapore has two offices – at Paya Lebar Quarter and CapitaSpring.

JLL Singapore has two offices here at CapitaSpring and Paya Lebar Quarter.

PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Sharon Salim

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SINGAPORE - Global real estate consultancy firm JLL has cut some jobs in Singapore after a recent restructuring exercise.

Some JLL employees have shared about the layoffs on LinkedIn. One said at least four employees from the same department were let go.

A former employee who declined to be named told The Straits Times that those affected, including colleagues in the US market, received the retrenchment notice on April 15. They could opt for early release or serve the full notice period.

A spokesperson for JLL on April 29 confirmed the layoff, but declined to provide details on the number of roles and functions affected.

“As a global company, JLL undertakes organisational realignment to streamline operations and position the business for long-term growth in a rapidly evolving real estate services market.

“As part of this broader transformation across multiple markets, we have made the difficult decision to restructure certain functions in Singapore over recent weeks, which has impacted a limited number of roles,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that JLL Singapore has notified the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) about the retrenchment, and complied with requirements under the Singapore Tripartite Guidelines on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

JLL’s LinkedIn page suggests that there are over 1,700 employees in its Singapore offices, located at Paya Lebar Quarter and CapitaSpring.  

Job openings on its website as at April 30 showed more than 100 Singapore-based roles in areas such as facility management, finance and operations.

ST has contacted the National Trades Union Congress and MOM for comments.

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About 9 in 10 retrenched eligible workers received retrenchment benefits: MOM

Sharon Salim is a business correspondent at The Straits Times, with a focus on jobs, workplace culture and trends.

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