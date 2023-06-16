Jardine Cycle & Carriage in $80m tie-up with used car marketplace Carro

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Jardine Cycle & Carriage has entered a strategic partnership with used car marketplace Carro to jointly explore opportunities in the used car and aftersales businesses, the firms announced jointly on Friday.

Under the tie-up, which they value at over US$60 million (S$80.2 million), Jardine C&C will take a stake in Singapore-based Carro, while Carro will acquire a stake of equal value in Jardine C&C subsidiary Republic Auto, one of the largest used car dealers in Singapore.

Jardine will appoint Wilfrid Foo, its managing director for direct motor interests, as its representative to Carro’s board, while Carro chief executive Aaron Tan will get a seat on the board of Republic Auto, the Business Times reported.

Jardine C&C and Carro will also form an aftersales joint venture to roll out a multi-brand aftermarket workshop business with an initial focus on Singapore and Malaysia.

The new business “will leverage Carro’s proprietary tech capabilities to seamlessly mirror and integrate the value chain from online to offline to enhance customer touchpoints,” while Jardine C&C will provide the relevant experience to support the joint venture and collaborate on ancillary aftermarket businesses.

“JC&C chose to partner with Carro because we look beyond used car wholesaling and retailing, setting our sights on the larger ecosystem that facilitates deeper cooperation in financing, insurance and aftersales,” said Mr Foo.

The partnership will enable the two companies to scale up operations and capabilities faster by leveraging their combined areas of expertise, he added.

Carro’s Mr Tan said: “By tapping on JC&C’s strong networks and deep understanding of the region, we are confident we will continue to stay ahead of the competition and further boost Carro’s market position.”

Through the tie-up, Carro will gain immediate access to an expanded range and supply of high-quality used cars. Jardine C&C holds the dealership rights for multiple brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, and Kia in Singapore.

Jardine C&C is the investment holding company of the Jardine Matheson Group. It holds interests in other companies, such as Vietnamese conglomerate Truong Hai Group Corp and Indonesian conglomerate Astra, which both have automative interests.

Founded in 2015, Caro operates across Asia, including in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, and recently expanded to Japan and Taiwan. The unicorn start-up has raised over US$1 billion in debt and equity from Temasek, Softbank Vision Fund and several other sovereign funds.

Jardine C&C shares were trading up 39 cents, or 1.15 per cent, at $34.35 as at 1.27pm on Friday, after the announcement.