Japfa unit begins trading on Hong Kong exchange; share offerings oversubscribed

SINGAPORE – AustAsia Group, a unit under Singapore-listed agri-food group Japfa, was oversubscribed in its offering of 30.6 million shares prior to its listing on the Hong Kong exchange on Friday.

The 30.6 million shares were split on a 90-10 basis: 27.6 million shares were listed as “international offer shares” and 3.1 million shares were listed as “Hong Kong offer shares”.

The international offer shares were 1.16 times subscribed, while the Hong Kong offer shares were 2.08 times subscribed. This was based on the offer price of HK$6.40.

AustAsia, the China-focused milk business of Japfa, began trading on the Hong Kong exchange at 9am and was down 0.8 per cent at HK5.62 as at 10.27am.

Shares in Japfa tumbled 32.7 per cent to 36 cents as at 10.45am.

Japfa said certain “cornerstone investors” had subscribed for a total of 24.3 million AustAsia shares, representing approximately 3.47 per cent of the issued share capital and 79.33 per cent of the total number of shares in the offering. This is assuming that the over-allotment option is not exercised.

These investors were allotted shares based on an exchange rate of US$1 to HK$7.77862, rounded down to the nearest whole board lot of 1,000 shares.

The over-allotment option granted allows AustAsia’s international underwriters to allot and issue an additional 3.1 million shares, or about 10 per cent of the 30.6 million shares initially offered, at the same offer price to cover over-allocations in the international offering. The option is exercisable at any time from Dec 30 till Jan 20, 2023.

Japfa’s loan capitalisation agreement with AustAsia also takes effect on Friday. Under the agreement, AustAsia issued 31 million new shares at the price of HK$6.40 to Japfa to satisfy the capital value of existing shareholder’s loans, which amounted to US$25.5 million (S$34.3 million).

Japfa now holds 419.7 million shares in AustAsia, representing 64.3 per cent of AustAsia’s enlarged pre-initial price offering (IPO) share capital, or 60 per cent of AustAsia’s enlarged post-IPO share capital. THE BUSINESS TIMES