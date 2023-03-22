Japan's Rakuten plans IPO of bank unit, offering seen at about $1 billion

Rakuten will sell some of its stake and Rakuten Bank will issue new shares for a total of around 100 billion yen. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
59 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO – Japan’s Rakuten Group plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its banking arm as early as April, according to two people, as the e-commerce giant sees sufficient market demand even amid global financial turmoil.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is likely to approve the listing of Rakuten Bank as early as Wednesday, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

Rakuten will sell some of its stake in the offering and Rakuten Bank will issue new shares for a total of around 100 billion yen (about S$1 billion), the people said.

The deal is expected to value the bank, Japan’s largest online lender by number of accounts, at around 300 billion yen, one of the people said.

The listing would help Rakuten secure funds following years of net losses from spending big on building its new mobile phone unit.

Rakuten and Rakuten Bank did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the Tokyo exchange declined to comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Bank of Japan keeps low rates as Kuroda sticks to script at last meeting as chief
Japan economy barely grew in Q4, weak consumption hampering recovery

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top