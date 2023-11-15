Japan's economy shrank in third quarter as demand waned

TOKYO – Japan’s economy contracted in the third quarter, snapping three straight quarters of expansion, squeezed by weakening demand and complicating policymakers’ efforts to revive faltering growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world’s third-largest economy contracted 2.1 per cent in July-September from the previous quarter, a much larger decline that economists’ median forecasts for an annualised 0.6 per cent fall.

It followed an annualised expansion of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter.

The weak reading reflects lacklustre consumer spending and capital expenditure, dashing policymakers’ hopes for a post-pandemic rebound in domestic activity to offset weaker external demand from China and elsewhere.

Consumption fell slightly in July-September compared with economists’ median estimate for 0.2 per cent growth in July-September from the previous quarter after falling 0.9 per cent in April-June.

Capital expenditure shrank 0.6 per cent in the third quarter, versus a 0.3 per cent gain seen by economists, after declining 1 per cent in April-June.

External demand shaved 0.1 of a percentage point off GDP in July-September, in line with expectations. REUTERS

