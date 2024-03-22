Japanese insurer Sompo expands commercial insurance business to Singapore and Asia

SINGAPORE - Sompo International, the global insurance arm of Japan’s Sompo Holdings, is forging ahead with expansion plans in Singapore and the region, regardless of how interest rates in Japan move.

Mr Julian James, the chief executive officer of global markets at the insurer’s commercial business insurance division, said this in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on March 21.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended 17 years of negative interest rates when it raised its policy rate on March 19 to between 0 per cent and 0.1 per cent.

The move was well-signalled, Mr James said, and because the Japanese take a long-term view of around 10 years, interest rate changes will not affect their investment decisions.

Furthermore, Sompo International does business around the world, so rising interest rates in Japan do not really have an impact, Mr James added.

The firm’s global footprint spans 28 countries plus several regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, where it provides property and casualty insurance in both the commercial and consumer space.

Japanese parent Sompo Holdings made a strategic decision 10 years ago to venture outside the home market and was successful in building up the commercial business insurance operations in Europe and North America over the past four to five years, Mr James said.

“We have taken the size of the company from about US$9 billion (S$12.1 billion) of gross written premiums back in 2019, to around about US$16 billion today,” he added.

Gross written premiums refer to the total amount of premiums clients pay for insurance coverage and are the main source of an insurer’s revenues.

The next stop is Asia, which is emerging as an engine of global growth, Mr James said.

Many companies have global headquarters in Asia. At the same time, new risks are emerging in the region, including from cyber attacks and from the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Natural catastrophes and supply chain disruptions also continue to pose challenges for companies, Mr James added.