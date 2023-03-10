Japan says no decision yet on curbing chip exports to China

TOKYO - Japan has not yet made a decision regarding restrictions on exports of chip-making equipment, its trade minister said, underscoring the country’s attempts to seek a middle ground between the United States and China.

This week, the Netherlands, home to ASML Holding, said it would curb exports of so-called immersion DUV lithography products to China. That adds to restrictions that already exist for the most cutting-edge lithography machines, which are critical to producing the world’s most advanced chips. The rules are expected to be published before the summer, according to a letter sent by the government’s minister of foreign trade to lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We will consider appropriate measures in light of developments in the Netherlands,” Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a regular news conference on Friday. “Our understanding is that the Dutch announcement does not target a specific country.”

Tokyo Electron is a key supplier of machines used to make semiconductors, along with US rival Applied Materials.

The Biden administration imposed sweeping constraints on China’s access to chips and chip-making equipment last year, arguing the moves were necessary to safeguard national security.

China has said the US efforts are counterproductive and an attempt to limit its national development. Beijing has poured billions of dollars into its technology industry, especially in strategic fields like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“The Netherlands considers it necessary on national and international security grounds that this technology is brought under control as soon as possible,” Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in the letter. BLOOMBERG