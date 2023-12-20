Japan’s exports slip in fresh sign recovery is sputtering

TOKYO – Japan’s exports declined for the first time in three months in November, in a fresh sign that the economic recovery is sputtering.

The value of exports fell 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said on Dec 20.

Economists had forecast a 1.4 per cent increase.

Imports decreased 11.9 per cent, compared with the consensus for an 8.6 per cent decline.

The trade deficit widened to 776.9 billion yen (S$7.2 billion).

Japan’s economy experienced its sharpest contraction since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the three months through September.

The Bank of Japan noted in its October outlook report that exports and production “are projected to be more or less flat for the time being, affected by the slowdown in the pace of recovery in overseas economies”.

That is despite weakness in the yen, which would normally support overseas shipments.

Dec 20’s data highlighted the patchy state of the global economy, with exports to the United States rising 5.3 per cent year on year, while those to Europe were flat and shipments to China fell 2.2 per cent.

The US Federal Reserve last week sent a clear signal that it is ready to ease back on restrictive policy in 2024 as it pursues a soft landing.

In Europe, economists see a growing likelihood that the economy contracted in the fourth quarter, putting it in a technical recession.

In the meantime, recent economic indicators for China were not encouraging.

Bloomberg Economics analysts said: “Slower growth in China, the US and other major trading partners has started to weigh on exports. Rising prices for coal and natural gas likely padded the import bill.” BLOOMBERG