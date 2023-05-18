Japan’s export growth hits 2-year low on weak China demand

TOKYO - Japan’s export growth hit its weakest pace in more than two years in April as China-bound shipments slumped amid lingering worries about faltering global economic demand.

Exports rose 2.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, slower than a 3 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and a 4.3 per cent rise in March. That marked the weakest gain since February 2021 when exports declined 4.5 per cent.

The world’s No. 3 economy emerged from recession in the first quarter, helped by a boost in consumer spending and tourism following the end of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, but weak exports are weighing on factory activity and hampering a broader recovery.

Exports slumped 4.2 per cent in January-March, the first decline in six quarters.

By destination, Japanese exports to China, the country’s largest trading partner, dropped 2.9 per cent in April year on year, dragged by declines in cars, car parts and steel shipments. It followed a 7.7 per cent decline in March and marked a fifth straight month of falls.

Imports fell 2.3 per cent in April, much bigger than the median estimate for a 0.3 per cent decrease and the first annual decline in 27 months, as prices of crude oil and other commodities fell.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 432.4 billion yen (S$4.2 billion), versus the median estimate for a 613.8 billion yen shortfall. REUTERS