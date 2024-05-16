Japan’s economy suffers worse-than-expected 0.5% contraction

TOKYO - Japan’s economy contracted by a worse-than-expected 0.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, official government data showed on May 16.

Gross domestic product in the world’s fourth-biggest economy was expected to have shrunk by only 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter, according to economist forecasts.

Exports shrank 5.0 per cent, after growing 2.8 per cent the previous quarter, while imports fell 3.4 per cent, data from the cabinet office showed.

Compared with the first quarter of 2023, GDP fell 2 per cent compared with a forecasted drop of 1.2 per cent.

The economy was hit by a major earthquake on Jan 1 on the Noto peninsula and by halts in production at auto giant Toyota’s Daihatsu subsidiary.

Japan has been flirting with recession since last year, with zero growth -- revised on May 16 from an expansion of 0.1 per cent -- between October and December.

In the previous quarter, from July to September, GDP suffered a major contraction of 0.9 per cent, also revised on May 16 from an earlier reading of minus 0.8 per cent.

Technical recession is generally defined as two successive quarters of falling GDP.

Japan, which was overtaken by Germany as the world number three economy in 2023, has battled for decades stagnant growth and deflation.

Inflation, however, has been picking up, allowing the Bank of Japan in March to raise interest rates for the first time in 17 years. Last month, the BOJ kept rates on hold.

The BOJ has been a global outlier in sticking to an ultra-loose monetary policy while other central banks pushed rates up as they fought against surging inflation.

The resulting wide differential has added to pressure on the yen, which in recent weeks has hit three-decade lows against the US dollar.

In late April and early May, the yen briefly rose sharply against the greenback, prompting speculation the Japanese government had intervened in the market.

Tokyo declined to comment on whether it had done so.

Japan’s government last intervened in markets to support the yen in October 2022, when it spent 6.3 trillion yen on forex intervention operations.