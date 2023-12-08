Japan’s economy shrinks more than initial estimates in Q3 as household spending falls

TOKYO - Japan’s economy fell faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data showed on Dec 8, complicating the central bank’s efforts to phase out its accommodative monetary policy.

Consumer and business spending both shrank, driving down third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). Separate data showed real wages and household spending kept falling in October, as prolonged inflation discouraged shoppers.

“Weakness in personal consumption is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, as real disposable income is likely to extend its decline, which is seen as a factor in sluggish consumption,” said Kota Suzuki, an economist at Daiwa Securities.

The economy lost an annualised 2.9 per cent in July-September from the previous quarter, the revised Cabinet Office data showed, more than a previously estimated 2.1 per cent contraction and market forecasts for a revised 2 per cent decline.

Capital expenditure fell 0.4 per cent, which compared with a preliminary 0.6 per cent decease and a median market forecast for a 0.5 per cent fall.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, shrank 0.2 per cent in July-September, versus a mostly flat change in the initial estimate.

External demand shaved 0.1 percentage point off real GDP, compared with the preliminary reading of 0.1 point, as service imports outgrew auto exports.

Separate data showed inflation-adjusted real wages dropped 2.3 per cent year-on-year in October to mark a 19th straight month of decline, although slower than the 2.9 per cent fall in September, according to the labour ministry.

Although nominal salaries rose 1.5 per cent, inflation of more than 3 per cent wiped off the wage growth in real terms, a gauge of consumers’ purchasing power. With income stagnant, household spending decreased 2.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, falling for eight months in a row, an internal affairs ministry data showed.

The Bank of Japan has stressed it needs to maintain ultra-low interest rates until sustainable inflation of 2 per cent along with wage hikes comes into view. Next year’s wage outlook would be crucial for determining whether prices were on the right track, governor Kazuo Ueda said on Dec 7. REUTERS