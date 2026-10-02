Japan jobless rate rises to 2.5% in August

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The job availability ratio was unchanged from July at 1.18, meaning there were 118 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.

TOKYO – Japan’s unemployment rate in August rose to 2.5% from 2.4% in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Oct 2.

The number of people with jobs increased 30,000 from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 68.34 million, the ministry said.

Of those not in work, 400,000 were dismissed, rising 5.3% from July, while 810,000 left their jobs voluntarily, likely in search of better working conditions, up 8% from the previous month.

The number of people newly seeking jobs grew 2.2% to 460,000, according to the ministry.

The job availability ratio was unchanged from July at 1.18, meaning that there were 118 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Eight of the 11 sectors saw declines, led by accommodation and restaurant services with an 11.1% drop, followed by a 10.2% decrease in wholesale and retail, the Labour Ministry said.

Among the three sectors that recorded more job openings, manufacturing saw a 3.9% rise, while information and communications was up 3.3%. KYODO NEWS