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Japan eyes blockchain for instant stock, government bond settlement: Report

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The instant payment system could also extend to international remittances, the Nikkei report said.

The instant payment system could also extend to international remittances, the Nikkei report said.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

TOKYO - Japan is preparing to set up a payment infrastructure to enable instantaneous settlement of transactions in stocks and Japanese government bonds (JGBs) using blockchain technology, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Aug 26.

The Financial Services Agency, the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan and financial institutions will launch a study group this summer and are expected to formulate a development plan around the beginning of 2027 at the earliest, the report said.

The plan is expected to cover the design of the blockchain to be used, the division of responsibilities among agencies and institutions, and a road map for future work, it added.

Operations could begin within a few years, with the system potentially up and running in the early 2030s, if the plans are formally approved, the report said.

The instant payment system could also extend to international remittances, the report added.

In Japan, cash settlement for stock trades occurs two days after execution, while JGB transactions are settled the day after.

A real-time settlement system would bridge the gap between a trade and its cash settlement, allowing investors to reinvest proceeds from asset sales almost simultaneously. REUTERS

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