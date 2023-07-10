Jack Ma’s clash with Beijing has cost Alibaba and Ant $1.14 trillion

HONG KONG – As Jack Ma’s clash with the Chinese government draws to a close after almost three years, it’s clear how costly the conflict has proven for his companies, Ant Group and Alibaba Group Holding.

Chinese authorities said on Friday they would wrap up a probe into Ant with the financial technology company paying a fine of almost US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion). The investigation began after Mr Ma critiqued Beijing’s regulation of the financial sector in 2020, forcing Ant to pull the plug on what would have been the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

The costs go far beyond the latest fine. The crackdown has added to an erosion of confidence in the private sector in China as the country faces growing weakness in everything from consumer spending to the housing market, exports and infrastructure investment. Ant has had to overhaul its business model, pulling back from sensitive sectors and easing up on competition with state-backed banks. Its valuation, envisioned at about US$315 billion after the IPO, has dropped to about US$78.5 billion.

On Saturday, Ant proposed to buy back as much as 7.6 per cent of shares in an effort to provide a chance to cut stakes for investors ensnared by a years-long regulatory crackdown at the fintech powerhouse. Alibaba is weighing whether to offer up some of its Ant shares to the buyback, the company said on Sunday in an exchange filing.

Alibaba hasn’t fared any better. Xi Jinping’s administration targeted the e-commerce pioneer in a crackdown on leading internet platforms, and Alibaba said earlier this year it would split into six major businesses. Alibaba’s market value is US$234 billion even after an 8 per cent rally in shares Friday with the end of the Ant probe. That’s about US$620 billion off of its peak in 2020.

“The companies have done their mea culpas and the punishments are over – at least for this series of issues,” said Kendra Schaefer, a partner at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China.

Mr Ma’s Hangzhou-based empire was at the heart of a Communist Party smackdown that hit wide swaths of the private sector, from real estate and online education to games and ride-hailing. Mr Xi recalibrated the country’s economy to emphasize “common prosperity” and support for the middle class. The reforms wiped more than US$1 trillion from Chinese stocks, with venture capitalists and institutional investors paying a price for the party’s values.

While China’s latest measures may signal an easing of the crackdown, the policy priorities of ensuring social stability and national security remain unchanged.

“You have to take care of employees and society, and then you can take care of your investors,” said Mr Schaefer. “That’s really the message now.”

The lost value for Mr Ma’s properties of more than US$850 billion (S$1.14 trillion) is a sign of how difficult it will be to rebuild trust with international investors. Not only have corporate profits come under pressure as economic growth slowed, but national priorities have shifted in fundamental ways.

China’s economic woes are now multiplying, putting pressure on Mr Xi to rebuild support in the private sector. In a downside scenario – with a sharper property slump, slow pace of reforms and more dramatic US-China decoupling – Bloomberg Economics sees China’s economic growth decelerating to 3 per cent by 2030.

Along with Ant, the People’s Bank of China levied fines on several other banks and Tencent Holdings. Ant and Tencent put out their own statements after the fines, suggesting they’ve largely completed the reforms necessary under the country’s regulations.

Jack Ma’s fall from grace began in October 2020 when the long-outspoken entrepreneur stepped onto a stage in Shanghai at the Bund Summit to address investors and government officials. With Ant poised to go public in a blockbuster IPO, Mr Ma gave a 20-minute roasting of what he called anachronistic regulations that would stifle innovation in the country.