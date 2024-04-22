It takes a village to lift Singapore’s stock market

Chew Sutat

A vibrant stock market can provide equity capital for growth to support and reward aspiring entrepreneurs. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – There have been recent articles, letters and much discussion lamenting a relatively weak performance by local equities, especially compared with the United States and Japanese markets, which have been on a run since 2023. 

Various solutions have been proposed, including listing large companies such as government-linked crown jewels like PSA, more active participation and involvement of sovereign wealth funds, strengthening the capabilities of directors, improving governance as well as specific regulations emulating the “Japan” model. Other suggestions include “Corporate Value Up” programmes, formation of joint task forces and asking listed company managers and directors to address undervaluation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top