It takes a village to lift Singapore’s stock market

SINGAPORE – There have been recent articles, letters and much discussion lamenting a relatively weak performance by local equities, especially compared with the United States and Japanese markets, which have been on a run since 2023.

Various solutions have been proposed, including listing large companies such as government-linked crown jewels like PSA, more active participation and involvement of sovereign wealth funds, strengthening the capabilities of directors, improving governance as well as specific regulations emulating the “Japan” model. Other suggestions include “Corporate Value Up” programmes, formation of joint task forces and asking listed company managers and directors to address undervaluation.