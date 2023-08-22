Israel eyes investment treaty with Singapore by year end

DPM Heng Swee Keat with Israeli Minister for Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who visited Singapore to discuss bilateral ties and trade. PHOTO: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL
Angela Tan
Senior Correspondent
SINGAPORE - Israel is hoping to ink by year end an investment treaty with Singapore which will help Israeli tech start-ups leverage the Republic as a gateway to expand in South-east Asia and drive more investment flows between the two countries.

Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat told The Straits Times during his visit here that Israel’s deep tech ecosystem of about 10,000 start-ups can tap Singapore’s hub status to scale in Asean, a region with more than 650,000 people. They also offer huge investment opportunities for Singapore.

