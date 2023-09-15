Company Watch

ISOTeam roars back as demand for HDB upgrading works rebounds

ISOTeam CEO Anthony Koh said its stream of government upgrading projects provides stable and risk-free income for the company. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES FILE
Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE - The next time you walk through an HDB estate, have a look at the workers painting the blocks, laying out new pavements, upgrading a hawker centre, renovating neighbourhood facilities or putting up solar panels. They might be wearing t-shirts bearing the words “ISOTeam”.

After being impacted for almost three years by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Catalyst-listed renovations, retrofitting and upgrading specialist is back with a roar, thanks to a strong take-off in demand for public sector and private sector projects.

