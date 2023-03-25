Is there demand for affordable private senior care homes in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - The pilot project to create a private assisted-living development for seniors in Parry Avenue could be a game changer. If successful, it may spur more developers to pivot towards the fast-growing elderly demographic in Singapore.

Building independent assisted-living private apartments for seniors has yet to catch on here. The Parry Avenue government tender site garnered just four bids from three developers, which seems a muted response. This is partly because such projects call for specialised experience in providing eldercare services, which limits participation to niche players.