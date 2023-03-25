Is there demand for affordable private senior care homes in Singapore?

Grace Leong
Senior Business Correspondent
By 2030, an estimated 83,000 seniors will live alone and about 100,000 seniors will require assistance with at least one activity of daily living. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The pilot project to create a private assisted-living development for seniors in Parry Avenue could be a game changer. If successful, it may spur more developers to pivot towards the fast-growing elderly demographic in Singapore.

Building independent assisted-living private apartments for seniors has yet to catch on here. The Parry Avenue government tender site garnered just four bids from three developers, which seems a muted response. This is partly because such projects call for specialised experience in providing eldercare services, which limits participation to niche players.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top