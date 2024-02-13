Is the Year of the Dragon bullish for stock markets?

The Chinese zodiac comprises 12 periods, each identified by an animal, and each associated with an element – wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

2024 is a Wood Dragon year, with the last one occurring in 1964. When the last Wood Dragon ran from Feb 13, 1964, through to Feb 1, 1965, it was a strong period for stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes posted gains of 14 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

This offers hope that stock markets could enjoy another strong year in the current Wood Dragon Year.

After all, the dragon is held as an auspicious symbol of strength and power traditionally. It is also associated with good fortune, wisdom and success. However, some also see the dragon as an embodiment of chaos, especially if it is untamed. So, investors may have to brace themselves for greater volatility in the year ahead.

Stock market outlook

We feel that there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the investment outlook, but not to be outrightly bullish. A great deal hinges on the outlook for the United States economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

It could augur well for investors if the US economy slows down but avoids a hard landing, inflation there cools further and the Fed cuts interest rates progressively over the next three years. Historically, such a backdrop has been positive for risk assets like equities and high-yield bonds in the medium term.

Investment-grade bonds, with a decent yield and a long tenor, will also look more attractive when the Fed reduces rates. This is because rate cuts and a slowing economy usually augur well for long-duration bonds and help them post capital gains.

Gold will also be a beneficiary of lower Fed rates. We are positive on the precious metal because it offers zero yield – it does not pay dividends or regular income to investors – and will look more appealing when rates fall. A weaker US dollar too should also augur well for gold. As gold is priced in the currency, this will make the yellow metal cheaper in greenback terms and spur demand, especially among central banks looking to diversify their foreign exchange reserves away from the US dollar.

Boost for Chinese stock markets?

A key market on investors’ minds is the battered Chinese stock market, where valuations are very low. However, concerns remain about the economy and property sector.

Will the Wood Dragon be able to breathe some fire into Chinese equities and help them to rebound after being in the doldrums for the past three years?

While we have seen sharp rebounds in the Chinese stock market from time to time, many of these rallies have proven to be short-lived.