Is a contract role right for you?

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your career and realise your ambition.
As economic cycles turn shorter and more volatile, the labour market has turned to hiring workers on contract, including for roles with high skill requirements and leadership opportunities.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with Mr Nilay Khandelwal, managing director of talent consultancy Page Group in Singapore, to unpack the prospects and pitfalls of this trend for workers.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:32 Which sectors commonly hire for highly skilled roles on contract?
3:32 Are prestigious employers increasingly filling openings with contract workers and why?
4:40 Choosing between a dream role on contract and a permanent job
10:51 Impact of a contract role on the resume for future jobs
13:36 Evaluating remuneration holistically as benefits may differ
16:06 What kind of contract experience future employers find attractive
19:04 Who are contract roles suited for?
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
