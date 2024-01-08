Career Talk Podcast

Is a contract role right for you?

Contract jobs may provide a gateway to coveted roles, an expert says. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with Mr Nilay Khandelwal (pictured on screen), managing director of talent consultancy Page Group in Singapore. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Tay Hong Yi
Updated
34 min ago
Published
35 min ago

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, the Career Talk podcast by The Straits Times helps you take charge of your career and realise your ambition.

As economic cycles turn shorter and more volatile, the labour market has turned to hiring workers on contract, including for roles with high skill requirements and leadership opportunities.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with Mr Nilay Khandelwal, managing director of talent consultancy Page Group in Singapore, to unpack the prospects and pitfalls of this trend for workers.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:32 Which sectors commonly hire for highly skilled roles on contract?

3:32 Are prestigious employers increasingly filling openings with contract workers and why?

4:40 Choosing between a dream role on contract and a permanent job

10:51 Impact of a contract role on the resume for future jobs

13:36 Evaluating remuneration holistically as benefits may differ

16:06 What kind of contract experience future employers find attractive

19:04 Who are contract roles suited for?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Career Talk Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top