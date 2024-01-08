Is a contract role right for you?

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with Mr Nilay Khandelwal, managing director of talent consultancy Page Group in Singapore, to unpack the prospects and pitfalls of this trend for workers.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:32 Which sectors commonly hire for highly skilled roles on contract?

3:32 Are prestigious employers increasingly filling openings with contract workers and why?

4:40 Choosing between a dream role on contract and a permanent job

10:51 Impact of a contract role on the resume for future jobs

13:36 Evaluating remuneration holistically as benefits may differ

16:06 What kind of contract experience future employers find attractive

19:04 Who are contract roles suited for?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

