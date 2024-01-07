Analysis

Is 2024 the year US-China tensions finally trip up Apple?

Apple still has a huge fan base in China, and there were long lines at the company’s flagship store in Beijing in December 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

No American tech company has bet as heavily as Apple on the economic interdependence of China and the United States. Apple needs Chinese workers to make its iPhones and Chinese consumers to buy them. This would seem to make the deteriorating relationship between the two global superpowers uniquely dangerous for the company and its chief executive officer Tim Cook, who was responsible for Apple’s decision to outsource production to China long before he took over the top position from Mr Steve Jobs in 2011.

But until recently, the US-China trade war that began during Donald Trump’s presidency and intensified during President Joe Biden’s had barely slowed down the company. Sure, Mr Biden launched an aggressive campaign to keep China from developing advanced semiconductors and called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, and Mr Xi pursued a strategy to limit China’s reliance on Western-made technology – but none of that seemed to matter.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top