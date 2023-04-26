Iras to reward whistleblowers on private property deals exploiting ‘99-to-1’ loophole to evade ABSD

SINGAPORE – The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) is offering a reward of up to $100,000 to whistleblowers who call out private property buyers who use the so-called “99-to-1” or similar arrangements to evade or reduce additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) payments on their property purchase.

A reward based on 15 per cent of the tax recovered – capped at $100,000 – for each case will be given to informants if the information and/or documents provided lead to tax recovery, the tax regulator told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Iras has offered the reward for information on tax avoidance or evasion.

About 0.5 per cent of private residential properties transacted in the period from 2018 to 2021 involved 99-to-1, or similar, purchase arrangements, where the owners sold a partial interest in the property to another buyer within a short period of time, Senior Minister of State for Finance Chee Hong Tat told Parliament last Friday in response to questions by MPs on such arrangements.

The loophole enables those who already own private property to reduce or avoid paying ABSD while still becoming the additional property’s co-owner and a co-applicant for loans to finance the purchase.

Earlier in April, ST reported that Iras sent letters to some first-time buyers asking them to explain why they sold just 1 per cent of the same property to a relative within a short period of time after exercising the purchase option.

Mr Chee added that such arrangements made up a “very small” but rising proportion of overall residential transactions in recent years.

In response to ST’s queries, Iras on Tuesday said that it is unable to disclose details of these transactions as the audit is still ongoing.

The taxman said it is unable to disclose “the number of 99-to-1 transactions that Iras has identified, including similar arrangements, as well as the number of buyers that have been penalised, or the number of promoters/facilitators that have been referred to the relevant regulatory agencies”.

Iras said its audit will be done in phases and that it will also probe transactions after 2021.

When asked, Iras did not specify if decoupling arrangements will be looked into. Under this practice, a co-owner of a property would transfer their share to another co-owner, leaving them free to buy a second property without having to pay ABSD, as that purchase would be deemed their first.