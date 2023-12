SINGAPORE – The range of investment products eligible for the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) may be broadened to give investors more options to grow their retirement nest-eggs.

The three local banks that run the scheme – DBS, OCBC and UOB – have proposed a framework which lays out the criteria for new SRS product providers to come on board. The framework also sets out guidelines for managing SRS product providers to ensure fair competition in the space.