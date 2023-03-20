Investors, analysts say banking crisis far from over even after Credit Suisse rescue

MELBOURNE - Investors and strategists say the turmoil in global financial markets still has room to run even after UBS Group’s agreement to take over of Credit Suisse Group, and the announcement of new US dollar liquidity measures among central banks.

The key event this week will be the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, with markets waiting to see if the recent tumult in global markets will convince US policymakers to hold back from raising interest rates.

Here’s what some some in the market had to say as trade resumes in Asia on Monday:

Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research:

“The current banking crisis isn’t likely to be as wrenching as the GFC (global financial crisis). However, it could cause a recession if it triggers an economy-wide credit crunch. Whether it will is the question we’re grappling with currently,” he wrote in a research note.

“We aren’t raising our recession odds just yet, but we may have to do so if we see signs that the Fed’s efforts to stabilize the current banking crisis aren’t working.”

Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co:

“The Credit Suisse deal coupled with the swap line news have calmed nerves, for now. But I think First Republic and other regional banks remain unsettled and so I’m not sure we can sound the all clears just yet.”

Gregory Peters, co-chief investment officer PGIM Fixed Income:

A Fed “pause is probably the appropriate response. Raising rates acts tone-deaf and cutting rates acts too suspicious,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Central bankers globally are really focused on contagion risk and making the system function. Whether that translates into a different rates policy, that is the question on the table.”

“Everyone is expecting that this shakeup will bring the economy down and inflation with it but if that doesn’t occur, then that is a whole different outlook and that changes the entire trajectory of the Fed curve.”

Gerard Macdonell, senior managing director at 22V Research:

“For the Fed to hold off on Wednesday might send a signal of panic. It might also lead to a further intensification of inflation pressures and more bond market volatility down the road.”

“The idea of the Fed pausing even as they recognize they later have to go further does not seem convincing.”

“It is not at all clear that avoiding a rate hike would even help address the financial troubles in the banking system.”