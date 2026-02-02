Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

Is it better to buy stocks or invest in tangible things?

Logan Paul’s Pokemon card has gone for over US$1 million. But do physical items and collections really help your money to grow?

How do Pokemon cards, Labubus and Marvel figurines measure alongside traditional stocks as investments?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at the stocks versus the stuff.

Her guests are avid collector Ian Cheng and eToro market analyst Zavier Wong.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:26 How do stocks compare with items?

8:12 Rare cards that appreciate from $100 to $600

9:00 Why did Pokemon card prices rise?

11:26 Logan Paul’s US$5 million Pokemon card

17:00 Collections that depreciated in value instead

22:08 What should I do if I want to become an investor in cards?

Host: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.