Investing in staff amid a volatile economy is the best bet for these S’pore firms

That comes to an average of $3,000 per staff member. It's an investment that has helped the Singapore-headquartered company keep its staff when most companies are struggling with shrinking manpower.

“ONE’s annual staff turnover is less than 8 per cent – significantly lower than the industry average,” says Ms Tay Ai Lin, senior vice-president of global human resources.

Its global employee engagement score – a measure of commitment to work – was 83 per cent last year, higher than the national average of 60 per cent based on a 2021 study conducted by research firm Qualtrics.

“We must have done something right in the last two years, especially during the pandemic,” says Ms Tay, 53. “We were able to attract, develop and retain our people.”

Growing as one

To retain staff, ONE – the world’s seventh-largest container line – is actively making jobs more engaging, says Ms Tay.

Its solution? ONE Academy: Launched in August, it aims to strengthen connections and cultivate a sense of belonging through a series of engagement activities, and enhance the training framework for leadership, soft skills, functional competencies and talent development.

The company also has an online learning platform where employees can access bite-sized modules designed to advance their career.

With competencies outlined for staff across levels and functions, talented employees can develop the skills needed to excel in their roles and equip themselves with knowledge in emerging areas, such as technology and sustainability.

For example, staff can pick up data skills that dovetail with ONE’s digitalisation plans – like building an e-commerce platform – or take on green strategy projects to realise its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

ONE also has an internal transfer policy to provide employees with career advancement opportunities. Since last April, about 50 employees based in Singapore have been rotated into new departments to support their growth.

The company, which started operations in 2018, also wants to attract talent. It has created over 100 new roles in Singapore over the last two years as a result of its rapid growth. To groom future talents in the shipping industry, ONE also works with the Singapore Maritime Foundation and Maritime Port Authority to provide scholarships and internship programmes.

Beyond hard skills, ONE’s platform also offers staff the chance to pick up soft skills critical to workplace success.

Under the firm’s roadmap to develop a pipeline of future leaders, a senior executive, for example, can develop project management and presentation skills with the goal of becoming a manager.