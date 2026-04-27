Investing in silver and the magic of community

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Our podcast episodes for April look at a viral community choir Sing Song Social Club, and whether should you buy silver.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a headstart in your personal finance and career with The Straits Times.

How do we find a community of our own despite the pains of adulting and why is it so important for us to feel belonged?



In this episode, Singaporean musician Aarika Lee tells host See Kai Wen her inspiration and journey in starting the viral community choir Sing Song Social Club, which has grown from 30 to 400 participants in less than two years.

Silver enjoyed a record rally in 2025 but crashed early in 2026. Is it still a good investment?



In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at the shine of silver with guests - ST commodities journalist Timothy Goh and CMC Markets director of business development Daphne Tan.

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Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa



Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X



Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ



Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)



Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Joanna Seow

Editorial producer: Elizabeth Law

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg



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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.