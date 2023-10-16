Invest Talk Podcast

Investing in luxury assets can be a way of diversifying your investment portfolio

Mr Aaron Chwee, head of wealth advisory at OCBC (left), and professor of marketing at ESSEC Business School, Professor Sonja Prokopec (right) in the ST podcast studio. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, regular hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both associate editors at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.

For this episode, Su Shyan and Tay Hong Yi from The Straits Times Business desk invited two guests Prof Sonja Prokopec, Professor of Marketing at ESSEC Business School and Aaron Chwee, head of wealth advisory at OCBC to discuss the pros and cons of investing in luxury assets.  

Highlights (click/tap above): 

2:05 What is it about luxury goods that makes them attractive to investors? 

3:30 Not all luxury goods have investible characteristics so evaluate your choices carefully. 

7:50 Differences between luxury assets and traditional investments 

10:00 Tokenisation is a new, affordable way of investing in luxury assets but there are things to take note of. Tokenisation may not suit every investor.

15:45 How much of an investment portfolio should be in the form of luxury assets?

17:00 What are the considerations for investors as they approach investing in luxury assets? 

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

