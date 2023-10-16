Investing in luxury assets can be a way of diversifying your investment portfolio

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:05 What is it about luxury goods that makes them attractive to investors?

3:30 Not all luxury goods have investible characteristics so evaluate your choices carefully.

7:50 Differences between luxury assets and traditional investments

10:00 Tokenisation is a new, affordable way of investing in luxury assets but there are things to take note of. Tokenisation may not suit every investor.

15:45 How much of an investment portfolio should be in the form of luxury assets?

17:00 What are the considerations for investors as they approach investing in luxury assets?

Read more: https://str.sg/ipw2

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow Career Talk Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/ioWR

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Su Shyan’s articles: https://str.sg/wuQs

Read Ven Sreenivasan’s articles: https://str.sg/wuQe

Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

--

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!