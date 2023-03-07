Women are more risk-alert when it comes to investing, suggests bank data

Proactively growing wealth

UOB’s Ms Tan notes that increasingly, more women are taking a proactive approach towards building their wealth and financial planning, with the rise of online platforms.

The bank has digital solutions such as SimpleInvest (which can be accessed via its mobile banking app UOB TMRW and provides investors with three funds to choose from) and Portfolio Advisory Tools (an in-depth digital investment advisory platform used by UOB advisers) to help customers reach their financial goals.

When interest rates spiked in the second half of 2022, the bank saw a higher number of female customers taking up new fixed deposit accounts or placing their money in Singapore Government Securities like Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) or Treasury Bills (T-bills).

They’re also more willing to invest for the future. “In 2022, we saw a 212 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of female customers opening new Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) accounts, compared with the year before.”

For male customers, the year-on-year growth was 152 per cent.

Ms Jasmine Chye, 34, who is a digital marketing manager in the hospitality industry, has portions of her investments in SSBs, fixed deposit accounts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Ms Chye came across online resources in 2017 that shared about how easy it was to kick-start investments in ETFs (investment funds that track the performance of a specific index), and that encouraged her to give it a try. “Compared to investment products like properties, the barrier to entry for ETFs is relatively low.”

Ms Chye, who is married, says: “I felt that with a full-time job and a two-year-old toddler to look after, I don’t have the time to research and manage my stocks and bonds on my own. So I tend to ‘play safe’ and stick to lower-risk products.”

“When my first child was born, I created a portfolio on my robo-adviser app specifically to save up for his education,” Ms Chye shares.

With baby number two on the way later this year, she intends to do the same. “I believe in starting as early as possible, starting small, and being consistent with putting aside money for unexpected circumstances or expenditures."

Safeguarding livelihood and lives

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower data shows that more women are joining the workforce. The country’s female labour force participation rate (which is calculated by dividing the number of people in the labour force by the total working-age population) rose to 61.2 per cent in 2020, compared with 56.5 per cent in 2010.

“Women are transforming workplaces today, and many are working professionals who have to juggle both work and family commitments,” says Ms Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal financial services, UOB. “This means that many are time-starved and could neglect taking care of themselves as they focus on providing for their families and advancing in their careers.”

The latest study by the Life Insurance Association in 2017 showed that an average working adult in Singapore has critical illness coverage of just $60,000 – well under the recommended coverage of about $316,000.

The UOB Lady’s Savings Account was launched in 2020 to address this gap in protection needs for women. It offers account holders complimentary coverage for six critical female cancer types of up to $200,000.

“This helps to encourage our lady account holders to save regularly, as well as receive sufficient coverage in the event of unfortunate circumstances so that they can continue to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Ms Tan says.

“They are also reminded to take care of their greatest asset – themselves, with the suite of exclusive dental and medical benefits, including complimentary basic health screening annually,” she adds.

The savings account is part of a suite of women-focused offerings that the bank launched to empower women to make well-informed savings, investment and purchasing decisions, she adds. This includes the UOB Lady's Card, which lets customers choose their preferred reward categories every quarter depending on their lifestyle needs.