Woman wants to sell young son’s $2m condo but can’t show it’s for his benefit

The High Court disallowed a woman from selling a property that is held on trust for her young son as she could not convince the judge that the sale was for his benefit.

SINGAPORE - A woman put a $2 million apartment on trust for her then six-year-old son but wanted to sell it when the value of the property went up by about $500,000.

But her decision hit a major roadblock when she applied to the High Court for permission to sell because she could not convince the judge that the sale was for the benefit of the son, who is the owner of the property.