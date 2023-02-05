Woman sues brother to reclaim over $3 million in proceeds from condo sale

At first glance, this is an inspirational tale of how a Singapore girl raised in a one-bedroom shophouse with her parents and six siblings became a successful entrepreneur, earning almost $50,000 in some months when she was just 25 years old.

It is also a heartrending story of how all her financial contributions, which greatly improved her family’s lifestyle, were never recognised. Her name was excluded from properties that her parents bought with her money, and when her mother died, other siblings were named as beneficiaries in the will.