Woman sues brother to reclaim over $3 million in proceeds from condo sale

Many rightful owners of real estate could have avoided painful court tussles if their names were properly listed as legal owners. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At first glance, this is an inspirational tale of how a Singapore girl raised in a one-bedroom shophouse with her parents and six siblings became a successful entrepreneur, earning almost $50,000 in some months when she was just 25 years old.

It is also a heartrending story of how all her financial contributions, which greatly improved her family’s lifestyle, were never recognised. Her name was excluded from properties that her parents bought with her money, and when her mother died, other siblings were named as beneficiaries in the will.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top