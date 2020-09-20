Will robots take over jobs at restaurants?

(BLOOMBERG) - Robots may have made their debut as gimmicky gadgets to draw diners to restaurants in the past few years. But they are now posing as a serious competition for jobs in this service industry due to the coronavirus pandemic which discourages close human contacts.

Some restaurants in China have already cut down on human employees as they use technology to drive their businesses.

For instance, China's Tai Er chain, which specialises in sauerkraut fish, a popular Sichuan-style dish, has diners order directly from the restaurant's WeChat account. Other than the one waiter who puts the food on the table, the bill is settled with mobile payment apps such as Tencent's WeChat Pay.

But even such jobs are now at risk, with delivery robots no longer an uncommon sight at trendy hot- pot restaurants in Shanghai.

Designed like tray carts - some even with comical expressions - these robots roam around kitchens and hallways, bringing plates of raw meat, vegetables and tofu to your table.

China is well ahead of other countries in restaurant automation. Early this year, UBS Group found that 64 per cent of the Chinese respondents to its survey said they had ordered meals via their mobile devices at least once a week, versus only 17 per cent in the US.

With digital-ordering ubiquitous, robot waiters and chefs are the next logical step.

The economics is starting to work in robots' favour too.

These days, a chef typically costs up to 10,000 yuan (S$2,000) a month, while a server can earn up to 4,000 yuan. But a restaurant owner can rent a delivery robot built by Shanghai-based Keenon Robotics for 3,000 yuan a month.

As for robot dim sum chefs, you can buy a dumpling machine from Guangzhou Xuzhong Food Machinery for 26,800 yuan. As it comes with a one-year service guarantee, this works out to be barely 2,300 yuan a month.

This is why the popular hot-pot restaurant chain Haidilao vows to eventually convert some locations to smart restaurants. Known for its long operating hours and array of services, which span manicures and shoe shines while you are waiting for a table, Haidilao managed an impressive table turnover rate of 5.2 at the store-level last year.

But this has its price - it has to hire a lot of workers. Labour costs accounted for 30.7 per cent of sales last year, versus 19.7 per cent at Tai Er, according to HSBC Holdings.

Haidilao's first flagship smart restaurant in Beijing, which opened almost two years ago, showcases how robots can save money. It has a cold room that houses nine robotic arms made by Panasonic. These appendages pick fresh meat and vegetables from a shelf, place them on a conveyor belt, and pass them for human inspection before being placed on Keenon's robot waiters.

The result is a whopping 37 per cent reduction in staff, or a monthly savings of 172,000 yuan. Covid-19 is perhaps a wake-up call because a smart kitchen and contact-free service could reduce the chance of food contamination and give consumers some peace of mind.

Tai Er has a very simple menu: the signature spicy fish dish, offered in three sizes, and no more than 23 basic add-ons, which include beverages and extra soup ingredients. True, Haidilao stores are larger and stock more than 100 items for the boiling pot. But in both cases, cooking largely comes down to preparing a soup base, which can easily be done by robot chefs. In fact, the perfect blend of Sichuan cuisine's two flavours - spicy and numbing - have little room for error, so automation could come in handy.

The robot concept can easily extend beyond Sichuan spicy soups. Fresh seafood markets at the Boston or San Francisco piers can borrow the concept from Alibaba Group's smart restaurant Robot.He in Shanghai. Humans still assist and cook, but a robotic arm places seafood into a refrigerator so it stays cool until the customer is seated and ready to eat. Similarly, making a salad bowl is perfectly suited to robot preparation.

Is it such a bad thing that robots are replacing humans? We don't have to frown over a stray hair or unwanted pieces of corn in our salad bowls. There are legitimate worries that robots are taking our jobs. But in China's big cities, millennials are not willing to wait tables, anyhow. They'd rather open stores on Ali- baba's e-commerce site Taobao or strive to become social influencers via livestreaming. China's US$671 billion (S$912 billion) catering industry has no choice but to be smart, antisocial and robotic.