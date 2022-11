Most people dream about winning the big lottery prize but chances are, you are not going to win anything. For instance, the chances of winning the recent mind-boggling US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) American Powerball jackpot were 292,201,338 to one.

If your goal is making money – as opposed to having fun – it’s hard to make a worse bet. Yet 45 US state governments would very much like you to believe otherwise.