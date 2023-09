Trying to find legal loopholes to dodge paying stamp duty when buying property can be a risky business that is more likely to leave you tied in financial knots.

Just following the rules might sound too passive and unimaginative for some, but it’s a lot better than getting embroiled in a legal wrangle later. The stakes are especially high when it comes to property, as it is possible you could lose your precious bricks and mortar if you get it wrong.