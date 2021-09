SINGAPORE - Most of us would probably have sleepless nights and no end to anxiety if our credit cards have debt that keeps piling up by the thousands of dollars.

So paying off this debt would be a priority - especially given the interest rate it attracts - even if it means hacking away at it, month after month. And many of us are prudent enough to know that you don't make it worse by chalking up more unnecessary expenses, such as treating friends to expensive meals.