Why the French are angry about retiring at 64

A demonstrator with a placard that reads "Live better, no to retiring at 64 years" during a protest against pension reforms, in Paris on April 6. PHOTO: AFP
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There hasn’t been a French president who didn’t try to fix the country’s gigantic state pension system, and Mr Emmanuel Macron is no exception. The 45-year-old leader is trying to erase the system’s deficit and boost the economy by raising the minimum age for claiming a pension to 64 from 62. And, like his predecessors, he is facing off against labour unions determined to thwart the changes, using strikes and mass protests.

Hardly. The world’s population of people aged 60 years and older is expected to double by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation, even as birth rates decline. The financial strain is challenging old-age support systems and leaving many countries facing tough choices about raising the age of retirement, cutting benefits or lifting taxes.

