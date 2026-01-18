Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Why many young people expect million-dollar inheritance from their parents

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Many young people hope to get $1 million or more from their parents’ inheritance so they have less to worry about their own savings and retirement planning.

Many young people hope to get $1 million or more from their parents’ inheritance so they have less to worry about their own savings and retirement planning.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA

avatar-alt

Tan Ooi Boon

Follow topic:
  • Over 10 per cent of about 1,000 Singaporeans in a recent poll hope to get $1 million or more from their inheritance, with young adults showing higher dependence.
  • Disputes over property ownership are common after the parents die without clear instructions, especially with joint ownership arrangements.
  • Parents should prioritise their retirement planning and involve heirs in financial discussions to instil responsibility and prevent future conflicts.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - The prudence of older Singaporeans in accumulating wealth has apparently caused many of their children to feel entitled to a share, with some of them viewing inheritance as a windfall, much like winning a big lottery prize.

A recent survey on the state of wealth transfer here shows that of about 1,000 people polled, over 10 per cent of them actually hope to inherit $1 million or more from their parents so they have less to worry about their own savings and retirement planning.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.