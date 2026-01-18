Many young people hope to get $1 million or more from their parents’ inheritance so they have less to worry about their own savings and retirement planning.

SINGAPORE - The prudence of older Singaporeans in accumulating wealth has apparently caused many of their children to feel entitled to a share, with some of them viewing inheritance as a windfall, much like winning a big lottery prize.

A recent survey on the state of wealth transfer here shows that of about 1,000 people polled, over 10 per cent of them actually hope to inherit $1 million or more from their parents so they have less to worry about their own savings and retirement planning.