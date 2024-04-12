Why many parents may not have much to pass on to their kids

The Great Wealth Transfer sounds like a heist film or a game show. It’s neither.

It’s a rather morbid shorthand for the massive amount of money boomers are expected to leave to their millennial kids – making those adult children the “richest generation in history,” according to some headlines. This, we’re told, will help solve the student debt crisis; allow cash-strapped 30- and 40-somethings to finally get into the housing market; and even help them make up for lost time on saving for retirement. Thanks for the parting gift, Mum and Dad!