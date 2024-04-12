Why many parents may not have much to pass on to their kids

Even boomers who have dutifully socked money away for decades may find that retirement costs more than they anticipate. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Sarah Green Carmichael

Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 05:00 AM
The Great Wealth Transfer sounds like a heist film or a game show. It’s neither. 

It’s a rather morbid shorthand for the massive amount of money boomers are expected to leave to their millennial kids – making those adult children the “richest generation in history,” according to some headlines. This, we’re told, will help solve the student debt crisis; allow cash-strapped 30- and 40-somethings to finally get into the housing market; and even help them make up for lost time on saving for retirement. Thanks for the parting gift, Mum and Dad!

