Why leasehold is becoming just as desirable as freehold

The allure of owning a property that can be held indefinitely and passed down to future generations is undeniable. Freehold condominium units embody this lasting value, making them more preferable than leasehold properties. This is particularly true for investors who value long-term stability and financial security.

Given the strong positive perception associated with freehold properties, some buyers are willing to pay a price premium of up to 20 per cent for such homes. However, the availability of freehold condos has been dwindling as many new condos are currently developed on leasehold government land.