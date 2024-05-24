Why leasehold is becoming just as desirable as freehold

As homebuyers prioritize convenience and accessibility to essential amenities, many are willing to give up the freehold status for a leasehold property ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Christine Sun

Updated
May 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The allure of owning a property that can be held indefinitely and passed down to future generations is undeniable. Freehold condominium units embody this lasting value, making them more preferable than leasehold properties. This is particularly true for investors who value long-term stability and financial security.

Given the strong positive perception associated with freehold properties, some buyers are willing to pay a price premium of up to 20 per cent for such homes. However, the availability of freehold condos has been dwindling as many new condos are currently developed on leasehold government land.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top