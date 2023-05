If you are thinking of buying a second property, it may be simpler to just pay the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) than to buy the home under a trust set up for your family members.

Buying a property under a trust now requires an upfront ABSD of 65 per cent of the purchase price, following the hike on April 27 that increased the previous levy of 35 per cent by a whopping 30 percentage points.