Why it is getting harder to predict the global markets

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in Britain recently polled the country’s fund managers, asking them what sectors they expect to perform best in 2023 and over the next five years.

The top two answers over both timeframes were energy (28 per cent over 12 months) and information technology (21 per cent). All the other sectors lagged far behind (11 per cent said healthcare).

This pretty much sums up the divide in today’s market. There are those who think all will soon be back to some approximation of the normal of the past 20 to 30 odd years – inflation and rates will fall, the various supply crunches will sort themselves out, governments will relax and the market will revert to valuing growth above all.

These are the people whose first question to every equity strategist is: “When do we start buying tech again?” Then there are those who find this terrifyingly naive, who believe that 2022 was not a blip, nor anything close to an ordinary business cycle.

For them, the volatility in the stock markets is telling us the story of a huge structural change – one that is taking us back to a different kind of normal, one that might mean you need to forget everything you have learnt about investing over the last 20 years.

Think about the world of the last few decades. It has been a time of falling and low inflation, of plentiful (and pliant) labour, cheap energy, easy access to capital, globalisation and a gradual shift in the world’s wealth from tangible things (energy infrastructure, machines, factories, inventory and the like) to the intangible (patents, data, brand value and so on).

Saxo Bank chief investment officer Steen Jakobsen notes that in 1975, intangible assets made up around 17 per cent of the world’s wealth; the rest was real stuff. By 2020, that number surged to 90 per cent.

The intervening period had been a perfect time to invest in technology companies. Now, look to today. All of these trends are changing. Globalisation is firmly in reverse – countries are backing away from the cheap, easy supply chains that once characterised trade with China and are looking to move manufacturing home.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook tweeted recently about the opening of a new chip plant in Arizona, making clear that he is “proud to become the site’s largest customer”. It is not just manufacturing either, it is mining too. Look to North Carolina and you will see that it is home to the first rise in US production capacity of lithium (needed for batteries for electric cars) in more than a decade.

Britain has just approved its first new coal mine in 30 years – just as British Steel has said it will stop importing Russian coal. Green grandstanding is suddenly less important than having the energy we need, which is no longer cheap thanks to the end of Russian exports and our own failure to invest in fossil fuel production.

Labour is no longer remotely pliant. In Britain, a perfect wage-price cycle is getting under way – real wages are falling and everyone now understands that in a way they did not when inflation was 2 per cent.

So the strikes have begun. Rail, healthcare, postal service and university workers are all on the go. In the United States, consumer price expectations came in at 5.9 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in September, and the labour market is, as Economic Perspectives chief economist Peter Warburton puts it, “tight as a drum”.

Expect wage growth all around. When the tide goes out, you can see who has been swimming naked, or so Mr Warren Buffett likes to say. He meant it to refer to the corporate world. But it works just as well for countries: A nasty mix of general geopolitical tension, pandemic policy and war has meant that the tide of globalisation – of cheap Chinese manufacturing and cheap Russian energy – has gone out for us. And we have been found to be less dressed than we should be.