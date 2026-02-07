Straitstimes.com header logo

Failure to make legacy plans early can spark bitter family fights

There have been numerous cases in the courts which involve siblings and close relatives fighting each other like sworn enemies because the heads of their families fail to make legacy plans.

Tan Ooi Boon

If you are well-off but delay making legacy plans until it is too late, you can inflict a lot of pain on your family by sparking a very bitter feud over your assets.

There have been many court cases that involve siblings and close relatives clashing because the heads of their families had failed to make a will or lasting power of attorney (LPA) that can prevent such fights.

