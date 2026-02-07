For subscribers
Failure to make legacy plans early can spark bitter family fights
If you are well-off but delay making legacy plans until it is too late, you can inflict a lot of pain on your family by sparking a very bitter feud over your assets.
There have been many court cases that involve siblings and close relatives clashing because the heads of their families had failed to make a will or lasting power of attorney (LPA) that can prevent such fights.