If you are well-off but delay making legacy plans until it is too late, you can inflict a lot of pain on your family by sparking a very bitter feud over your assets.

There have been many court cases that involve siblings and close relatives clashing because the heads of their families had failed to make a will or lasting power of attorney (LPA) that can prevent such fights.