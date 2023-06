It is impossible to buy an apartment for $600,000 that can guarantee you a monthly income of about $5,000 in today’s red-hot property market, but the Central Provident Fund’s (CPF) annuity scheme can give a couple such returns.

If a couple want to enjoy such a bumper monthly income for life with that same amount of savings, they can start planning with the aim of joining CPF Life at the highest tier when they reach the age of 55.