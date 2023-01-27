Whole life insurance vs term insurance: Which should you get?

Do I get any cash back?

With term life insurance, the sole purpose of the plan is to offer insurance protection. As such, when the policy term ends, there is no cash value accrued for the policyholder.

Whole life insurance, on the other hand, offers accumulation of cash value over time as part of the premium is invested. Because of this, such plans require longer-term commitment.

Thanks to the accumulation of cash value, whole life insurance can also be used for wealth accrual purposes. Hence, some choose to use whole life insurance as a way to accumulate money for long-term savings or future financial goals, at the same time enjoying life insurance protection while the plan is still in force.

Which plan to choose?

One of the most important things to consider is cost, since it may not be prudent to stretch yourself financially. If you’d like insurance protection that’s easier on the pocket and for a defined period of time, term life insurance may be more suitable for you.

This is because you’re just paying for the protection you need, without the wealth accumulation aspect. It’s also appropriate for those who wish to receive life insurance protection only for a fixed period, such as until their children become financially independent. It can thus be a shorter-term commitment than whole life insurance, which is great if you do not think you need lifelong protection.

In contrast with term life insurance, whole life insurance offers protection together with wealth accumulation and costs more overall.

Whole life insurance is suitable for those who have the means to commit to a plan long term, can afford the higher premiums and for whom the wealth accumulation feature would be a welcome addition to their financial portfolio. It gives the assurance that you can stay protected for life if you wish, and can also help you accumulate money for long-term savings or future financial goals.