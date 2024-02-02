Who is going to be the world’s first trillionaire?

When will the world have its first trillionaire? A recent report from Oxfam International predicts one within a decade, noting that the five wealthiest men in the world are 114 per cent richer today than they were in 2020.

That timeline seems to be unrealistic. The path to becoming a trillionaire is very difficult – for both individual and macroeconomic reasons. Unless there is a big wave of hyperinflation, significant obstacles stand in the way of anyone trying to reach a trillion dollars in net wealth.