SINGAPORE - Most of us take hongbao in our stride, no doubt grateful for cash gifts that can range from $100 to thousands of dollars in some cases. But what if you opened your red packet and found $1 million?

Well, that is just what happened at a wedding here when the groom's father handed over a red packet containing a $1 million cheque when the newlyweds paid their respects to their parents during the customary tea ceremony.