What you need to know about open banking

Do you check all of your account balances on one app? Or use a digital wallet to split the tab with friends? Welcome to the world of open banking, made possible by banks sharing data with financial technology platforms that offer payment, budgeting and other services.

It’s the plumbing behind a seamless, convenient future for consumer finance. The approach was pioneered in the United Kingdom, and now the rest of the world is catching up – fast.

What is open banking?

Open banking refers to a system where banks share data with other financial firms, providing account information such as client names, balances, payments, transaction history and other details. The practice enables so-called fintech platforms to provide services to the same customers, generally through mobile phone apps, in a competitive and safe banking ecosystem.

It’s powered by application programming interfaces, or APIs, the ubiquitous way that multiple programs communicate.

What’s the big idea here?

UK regulators pioneered open banking in 2017 to spur competition in financial services. It was sparked by a study showing that the country’s legacy retail banks weren’t pushing hard enough to innovate.

At the time, digital banking was taking off and customers were looking for more tools that could save them time and money. The largest UK banks were required to open their systems and build interfaces to give fintech firms access to account data if a customer gave permission.

Since then, a wave of start-ups has capitalised on the technology. Today, more than 70 per cent of digitally active UK adults use a fintech service, according to a government-commissioned review.

Where is it catching on?

Regulators in some countries, such as Brazil and India, have raced to catch up with the UK and the broad adoption of open banking in Europe. Brazil achieved five million connected accounts approximately five times faster than the UK did, according to a report by the Global Open Finance Index. The same study said India’s roll-out covered more than one billion accounts.

By 2027, the global value of transactions enabled by open banking is expected to exceed US$330 billion (S$442 billion), up from US$27 billion in 2022, according to digital technology market researcher Juniper.